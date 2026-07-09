Globe cartoon depicting Smith sparks backlash

A political cartoon published by The Globe and Mail depicting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith as emerging from a pool of oil beneath a network of pipelines has drawn criticism from senior Alberta conservatives, who argue it fuels regional division as debate over a new west coast pipeline intensifies.The cartoon created by David Parkins, published Wednesday, shows Smith as an octopus smiling while partially submerged in oil alongside pipelines labelled “TMX,” “XL,” “West Coast II” and “Sarnia.” Above her, a caricature of U.S. President Donald Trump appears balancing atop one of the pipelines beneath the caption, “Happy Days…”The illustration was published as Alberta continues to press Ottawa to approve a new west coast oil pipeline, a proposal Smith has described as central to expanding Canadian energy exports.Rob Anderson, Smith’s chief of staff, condemned the cartoon in a post on X Thursday.“Disgusting cartoon Globe and Mail,” Anderson wrote.“It’s utter garbage like this that is the true threat to national unity and economic progress. You should be ashamed of yourselves but you’re likely incapable of it.”.He added: “Hopefully Albertans and Canadians will continue to unsubscribe from your rag.”Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner also criticized the illustration, linking it to growing separatist sentiment in Alberta.“Wonder why there’s a separatist referendum in Alberta? See this Globe and Mail cartoon,” Rempel Garner wrote on X.“Alberta oil and gas funds Canada. Without it the whole country would be broke.”“If you care about Canadian unity you’ll denounce this 💩 like I am right now. Enough of this elitist garbage.”Smith has argued the project is essential to making Canada an “energy superpower,” while opponents have raised concerns over environmental impacts and public financing.