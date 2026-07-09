Canadian

Globe cartoon depicting Smith sparks backlash

Globe cartoon depicting Danielle Smith as oil-octopus
Globe cartoon depicting Danielle Smith as oil-octopusDavid Parkins/July 8
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Danielle Smith
Rob Anderson
Michelle Rempel Garner
David Parker
Alberta Independence
Globe And Mail
Canpoli
Alberta pipeline
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