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GOOD RIDDANCE: Guilbeault resigns, announces decision to leave politics

Mark Carney (Left) Steven Guilbeault (Right)
Mark Carney (Left) Steven Guilbeault (Right)Mark Carney on X (@MarkJCarney)
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Steven Guilbeault
Resignation
Liberal
Mark Carney
Canpoli
Enviroment
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Western Standard
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