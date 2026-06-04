GoodLife Fitness pleads members to stop using saunas as washrooms

A GoodLife Fitness location in Toronto has had to put up a sign urging members not to use its sauna as a washroom.Sonduren Fanarredha shared a post on X expressing his disgust over the discovery.Fanarredha had finished his workout and intended to use the company’s dry sauna when he noticed the sign.The sign states: “Attention Members: The sauna is not a washroom. Using it as one will result in immediate suspension of your membership.”.The fitness company does maintain general facility rules across its clubs, including policies requiring members to respect shared spaces, follow hygiene expectations, and comply with staff instructions.Sauna use has been reported as commonly misused, with common rules in gyms including:Shower before entering sauna / steam room / pool areasSit on a towel (don’t sit directly on benches)No shaving, grooming, or “personal hygiene activities” in the saunaNo phones or filming in sauna/steam room areasNo pouring water on heaters in dry saunas (can damage equipment)No sexual activity or inappropriate behaviour (can lead to suspension or ban)GoodLife has not released a public statement regarding the sign at the Toronto location, as it may have been a choice by the club's manager, not a corporate policy.