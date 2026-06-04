Canadian

GoodLife Fitness pleads members to stop using saunas as washrooms

A GoodLife fitness location in Toronto pledges members to stop using saunas as washrooms.
Goodlife Fitness pleads members to not use their saunas as a washroom
Goodlife Fitness pleads members to not use their saunas as a washroom
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Western Standard
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