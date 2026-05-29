GROUP HUG: Poilievre says rest of Canada needs to embrace Alberta

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he will return to Alberta in the coming weeks to campaign for a united Canada as support for Alberta independence continues to generate political debate.Asked Friday at a press conference whether he would be travelling across Alberta and whether he would debate prominent independence advocates including Keith Wilson, Poilievre said his focus would be on promoting national unity and addressing concerns that have fueled frustration in the province. “We will be back in my home province of Alberta to campaign for a united country,” Poilievre said. “Our message is that all of Canada needs to wrap its arms around Alberta. Let’s ensure that every Albertan knows that Canada loves Alberta. Canada is Alberta. Alberta is Canada.” Poilievre argued that national unity would be strengthened by reducing federal barriers to resource development and giving provinces greater control over local decision-making.“We need to have a strong united nation right across this country,” he said. .The Conservative leader said that means “getting out of the way and off the backs of our energy sector,” repealing federal firearms measures, cracking down on crime, improving housing affordability and “decentralizing control” so Albertans have more authority within provincial boundaries. “That is a positive, optimistic, unifying vision that I will be presenting to all Albertans in all corners of the province,” Poilievre said.