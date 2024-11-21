The Trudeau Liberal government will introduce a two-month GST exemption on selected items before Christmas, attempting to provide financial relief to families struggling with rising prices.The temporary measure, developed with the NDP, would suspend federal sales tax on a range of products, including grocery items, children's clothing, diapers, car seats, and toys.NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confirmed his party's support for the affordability package. "Working people are desperate for relief," Singh said in a statement..Trump plans to restart Keystone XL pipeline.The proposed bill includes additional support mechanisms, with plans to send cheques to Canadians next spring. The bill aims to help families cope with ongoing economic challenges. However, it appears that the Trudeau government is trying to buy people’s votes with their own money..Queen Vic out, a buffalo in at Manitoba Legislature.Grocery-related items eligible for the GST suspension will include beer, wine, and prepared hot meals. The temporary tax relief is expected to provide immediate financial breathing room for households during the holiday season.Parliamentary procedures are being adjusted to ensure the bill passes quickly..Sweden first nation worldwide to reach smoke-free goal.Motions are anticipated to expedite the bill and break the recent gridlock in the House of Commons.The agreement between Liberals and NDP does not signal a renewed long-term partnership between the two parties. In September, the NDP withdrew from their supply and confidence agreement with the Liberal government..Sask NDP ethics critic under conflict of interest investigation.The announcement's timing remains flexible and there is uncertainty about whether the measures will be included in the fall economic statement or introduced as a separate legislative initiative.This development comes amid ongoing political challenges for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government. Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault resigned from the cabinet following controversies surrounding his business dealings and claims about his indigenous ancestry..Report finds nicotine pouches could help Europe meet smoke-free goals decades sooner.The proposed GST vacation represents a strategic move by the government to address affordability concerns and provide economic support to Canadian families during a challenging economic period.Detailed implementation specifics and exact eligible items will be clarified when the full proposal is unveiled.