GTA police chief walks back 'guidance' telling citizens to comply with armed intruders

York Region Police Chief Jim MacSween sought to walk back the controversial “guidance” he issued in the wake of a recent surge in violent home invasions, including the murder of 49-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi on Friday.In a statement, MacSween extended condolences to Farooqi’s family and acknowledged the anger sparked by his earlier remarks. “When I told citizens not to take matters into their own hands, it had nothing to do with politics, or with concern over force used against the perpetrators of home invasions,” he said.“It was suggested as a tactic in the hopes of preserving lives, should citizens be confronted with an armed intruder.”The chief’s earlier suggestion that residents should avoid engaging with intruders was met with strong criticism, especially after Farooqi, a husband, father, and community leader was killed during a violent break-in..Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre blasted the message, countering comments from Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who said Canada is “not the Wild West.” Poilievre responded: “My message is that we want to end the Wild West, lock up the criminals and throw away the key. People have a right to defend their home. Your home is your castle. Someone comes into your house and threatens your family, you should have the right to take force against them.”MacSween also addressed reports that police were slow to respond to the Farooqi homicide. While some media suggested it took as long as 13 minutes, the chief said officers were dispatched within 40 seconds and arrived on scene in 4.5 minutes. “Our top priority is solving this heinous, disgusting crime and ensuring those responsible are held accountable,” he said.The chief emphasized there is no one-size-fits-all response to home invasions, but stressed that calling 911 and avoiding direct confrontation is generally safest. Still, he conceded that “a citizen should do what they deem necessary to preserve their own safety, and the safety of their loved ones.”.Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Ontario Premier Doug Ford echoed similar sentiments, both calling for Canadians to have stronger rights to defend themselves in their own homes. Farooqi had been photographed with Ford a year prior with Ford referring to him as a "friend" several times in a press conference.