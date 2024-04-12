Former British prime minister Boris Johnson ran into Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault while visiting Canada. Guilbeault called Johnson “a conservative who takes climate action seriously.”“What’s the secret?” tweeted Guilbeault on Thursday. “Carbon pricing.”.Harvest Bible Church pastor Aaron Rock said this meeting was problematic. “Quit already,” said Rock. “Repeating a lie doesn’t make it true.”.Phi Capital Investments (PCI) questioned if Guilbeault ran into Johnson. “Man flew all the way from across the pond, you didn’t ‘run into’ him, grifter,” said PCI..The House of Commons voted on March 20 205-119 against the Conservatives’ motion to scrap the carbon tax hike taking effect on April 1. READ MORE: House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increaseThe vote was split along party lines, with the Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Green, and most Independent MPs voting against it. However, the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) voted for it. “I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. Johnson said at the Canada Strong and Free Network National Conference on Wednesday conservatives around the world can win elections by pointing out progressives want control.READ MORE: Boris Johnson says conservatives should focus on libertyHowever, he said conservatives should emphasize they stand for freedom. “I think it’s that Anglo-Saxon idea of freedom that unites conservatives or should unite conservatives,” he said.