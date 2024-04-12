Canadian

Guilbeault says Boris Johnson climate change leader

Steven Guilbeault said it was great to run into Boris Johnson, as he is a conservative who takes climate change seriously.
Steven Guilbeault said it was great to run into Boris Johnson, as he is a conservative who takes climate change seriously. Courtesy Steven Guilbeault/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Cdnpoli
Conservatives
Steven Guilbeault
Canada Strong And Free Network National Conference
Climate Action
Aaron Rock
Carbon Pricing
Boris Johnson
Secret
Phi Capital Investments

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news