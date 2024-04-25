GUMMY MADNESS: A third of impaired Manitoba drivers high on edible weed

Talk about having the munchies.A new study by the Manitoba Automobile Association (MAA) has given new meaning to the term driving ‘baked’.That’s because a third of impaired drivers (27%) in the province have driven a vehicle after consuming an edible form of cannabis since it became legal in 2019. And a growing body of data suggests that nearly a fifth of Manitoba drivers aren’t aware of the penalties that could be incurred for any type of impaired driving — not just edibles.Moreover, many — 61% — aren’t aware that they have to wait more than three hours before getting behind the wheel due to the longer lag time for the effects to fully manifest. Due to the prolonged absorption of edible cannabis, the potential for drivers to get behind the wheel before they even realize they are beginning to feel the effects poses a serious risk to road safety."The data shows us that there is a significant number of impaired drivers under the influence of edible cannabis which poses a great risk to road safety," says Ewald Friesen, community and government relations manager at MAA. "Edibles pose a greater risk for impairment and road safety since they can often take up to two hours for the effects to kick in.".Dig Insights conducted the online survey on behalf of CAA Manitoba from 500 Manitoba drivers aged 19 to 75 who had access to a vehicle. Based on the sample size the margin of error for this study was +/- 3%.The survey showed 89% of Manitoba drivers agree that driving under the influence of cannabis is a serious risk to road safety. The irony is that 67% of cannabis-impaired drivers feel confident in their ability to drive just the same."While some believe that cannabis doesn't impair their driving ability, it has been proven to affect coordination, reaction time, decision-making and the ability to pay attention. We would like to see more public education and awareness on the risks of cannabis-impaired driving," Friesen said.More than half (64%) believe that cannabis-impaired driving is the most important public education topic related to cannabis — more than health risks (63%) and health risks for youth under 25 (59%). .Despite the concern for road safety and driving impairment, 21% of Manitoba drivers are not aware of the penalties that could be faced for any type of impaired driving. According to Manitoba Public Insurance, they can include an immediate 24-hour licence suspension with a maximum of 60 days upon further testing, a $400 vehicle impoundment of three days, a mandatory Impaired Driver Assessment at the driver's expense and potential charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.The MAA said it is encouraging motorists to get informed, know the rules, and make the right choices — like not getting behind the wheel when impaired. “Instead, make alternate arrangements, such as utilizing ride share services, to ensure a safe journey home,” it said..Since legalization in 2018, multiple studies have found increases in traffic injuries and cannabis consumption. A 2023 study in Ontario found a 475% increase in emergency-room visits for cannabis-related crashes between 2010 and 2021.In the US, the proportion of motor-vehicle fatalities involving cannabis use more than doubled to 21.5% in 2018, up from 9% in 2000, including a 10% jump in vehicular deaths, on average, following legalization by certain states. In California, the increase was 14%; in Oregon, it was 22%.