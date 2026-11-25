OTTAWA — Canadian anti-gun advocates have given the Carney government a failing grade on its gun policies, claiming the Liberals have failed to deliver on any of the five gun control promises made during the 2025 federal election campaign.PolySeSouvient, the advocacy group for survivors and families of the victims of the 1989 École Polytechnique massacre, released its report card on Wednesday assessing the government's record 19 months after the federal election.The government got a D on the gun grab and an F on each of its four other commitments, resulting in a failing overall grade."Every commitment in that report card came from the Liberals," said Serge St-Arneault, a member of PolySeSouvient whose sister was murdered in the 1989 massacre."Some of these measures were actually passed into law almost three years ago and all the Carney government has to do is finish the job. Instead we're continually being told about reviews, consultations and new deadlines that appear and then disappear."The group says some 68,700 firearms were declared by individual owners as part of the federal government's gun grab program, which is about half of the 136,000 firearms that Ottawa had budgeted to purchase..The group say the government has still not revealed how many firearms have in fact been collected.Approximately 8,600 declared firearms are still in the possession of owners in Alberta and Saskatchewan according to PolySeSouvient, citing provincial legislation as the reason why the federal program can't be implemented.The organization also took issue with Ottawa's decision in June to extend its amnesty for prohibited firearms for a fourth time, with no fixed expiry date.Among its demands PolySeSouvient is calling on the Government to immediately ban the sale and possession of SKS rifles (with exemptions for indigenous people who may be hunting for subsistence).The group said a federal advisory committee set up to review the classification of the rifle has yet to meet, almost a year since the review was announced."We're still waiting for this government to get around to completing the job of banning the remaining assault weapons and to permanently stop any new models from coming onto the market," said Dr. Najma Ahmed, co-chair of Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns..The report also takes issue with the government's failure to finalise the regulations which would revoke firearms licences of those subject to protection orders (a consequence of Bill C-21 which received Royal Assent in December 2023)."Women who are terrified of an intimate partner who has a gun can’t afford to wait for further consultations," said Tara Graham, whose mother, Brenda Tatlock-Burke, was a victim of gender-targeted violence in Nova Scotia.The Liberals also got a failing grade on their promises regarding large capacity magazines and the requirement that the RCMP classify all new firearm models prior to them entering the Canadian market.PolySeSouvient said the government has still not introduced the legislation to meet that latter commitment.These measures don’t need any more consultations or studies. They need a decision from the PM," said Ken Price, spokesman for Danforth Families for Safe Communities.The pressure is on Carney, with the advocacy groups urging him to meet all five of their demands prior to the second anniversary of his government's election in April 2027.That's about accelerating the removal of prohibited firearms from the market, with the groups stating they would be prepared to take Alberta and Saskatchewan to court if required.Catherine Tessier, VP of External Affairs for the Polytechnique Student Association, says the various Liberal promises have all gone unkept."Thirty-seven years on from the women engineering students being murdered in their classroom at Polytechnique, the government is still looking at a ban on all assault weapons and large capacity magazines, in the shadow of several promises which have not in fact been kept," said Tessier.