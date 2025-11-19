'Gun Grab' pilot police chief and Liberal relative retires suddenly

Cape Breton Regional Police Chief Robert Walsh will retire on January 1 after a 35 year policing career, including four years in the top role.Walsh is the brother in law of Liberal Member of Parliament Mike Kelloway, who represents the riding of Cape Breton Canso.The announcement comes at a time when the federal government is facing significant national debate over its mandatory firearms buyback program. .Earlier in the fall, the Cape Breton Regional Police Service was selected as one of the pilot agencies to carry out the first phase of the initiative. The program targets firearms classified by the federal government as assault style and requires owners to either surrender the guns for compensation or have them permanently deactivated.The pilot has been controversial in Cape Breton and elsewhere. Several police services across Canada have declined participation, and firearms owners and advocacy organizations have criticized both the process and its objectives.In the house of Commons, Conservative MP for Long Range Mountains Carol Antsey said that only 22 firearms were "bought back" as part of the Cape Breton intitative.Protests were held following the announcement that Cape Breton would participate in the pilot phase..Public attention grew further in September when a leaked recording of a private conversation involving Public Safety Minister "Gun Grab" Gary Anandasangaree was made public.In the nearly 20 minute discussion, which took place between the minister and one of his tenants, Anandasangaree confirmed the program was moving ahead but acknowledged disagreements within government and enforcement challenges at the municipal level.During the conversation, the minister described the program as voluntary but also confirmed that firearms owners who refuse to comply could face criminal consequences under the Criminal Code..When pressed about the policy rationale and its relationship to crime prevention, he appeared to concede that legal gun owners are not the central source of firearm crime in Canada.In the recording he said legal owners are not the problem and at one point added do not ask me to explain the logic. He also acknowledged that the policy fulfills a campaign commitment and referenced expectations among Quebec voters as a factor in moving forward.The leaked recording also includes reference to Cape Breton as one of the first rollout locations. Following its release, the federal government reaffirmed its position and said the program is part of a broader national strategy to reduce gun violence..The minister later told reporters that municipal forces would be capable of enforcing the new rules and that he had confidence both in law enforcement and in compliance among legal gun owners once implementation begins.Walsh’s planned retirement places additional focus on the region as the federal government prepares to move the program beyond the pilot stage. Cape Breton Regional Municipality officials have confirmed that the search process for a new chief is underway. While the timeline to appoint a replacement is short, the transition period falls within the range seen in previous senior policing appointments in Canada.No official explanation has been provided for Walsh’s decision to retire.