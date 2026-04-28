Canadian

'He doubled the deficit': Poilievre slams Carney update as spending rises

Mark Carney and Pierre Poilievre
Mark Carney and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Budget
Poilievre
Carney
spring economic
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