Health Canada recalls nasal sprays over possible bacterial contamination

Health Canada confirmed it has recalled Apotex-Mometasone nasal sprays over contamination concerns. These nasal sprays should not be used, according to the advisory. Health Canada said people should return them to their local pharmacies for proper disposal. The affected Apotex-Mometasone nasal sprays measure 50 micrograms and are metered sprays. Their drug identification number (DIN) is 02403587. Their lots are TX5343 and TZ2586. They expire in September and October 2025. Health Canada acknowledged Apotex was recalling these nasal sprays due to possible bacterial contamination with Burkholderia cepacia complex (Bcc). Bcc is a group of bacteria that poses a low medical risk to most healthy people, but children, people with chronic lung diseases, pregnant women, seniors and those with a weakened immune system might be at a higher risk of illness.They are prescription drugs used to treat seasonal and year-round nasal allergy symptoms such as itchy, stuffy or runny nose, and sneezing in children three to 11 years old. Additionally, they are used to treat sinusitis in adults and children 12 years old and older and nasal polyps in adults.The effects of Bcc vary, ranging from no symptoms to serious infections. In severe cases, Bcc can lead to bloodstream infections that might result in sepsis and death. Health Canada said it was monitoring the recall and the implementation of corrective and preventative actions. As a result, it said the supply might be constrained. If people or their children have used the nasal sprays and are experiencing persistent or worsening symptoms such as fevers or facial pain or pressure, it advised them to seek medical attention. If people or their children have used them and have health concerns, it said they should consult a healthcare professional. People can contact Apotex Customer Service by calling 1 (877) 427-6839 if they have any questions about the recall. They can report any side effects or complaints to Health Canada. This recall comes after Health Canada issued a recall about a labelling error for Life Brand long-lasting decongestant nasal sprays on January 5. READ MORE: Health Canada recalls nasal sprays, personal massagersThe 15 millimetre and 20 millimetre bottles were affected, with market authorization numbers DIN 02454351 and 02452812. “Affected lots may be labelled with the incorrect drug facts table found on the back panel of the bottle,” it said.