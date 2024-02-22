Canadian

Health Canada recalls nasal sprays over possible bacterial contamination

The Apotex-Mometasone nasal spray
The Apotex-Mometasone nasal spray Courtesy Health Canada
Loading content, please wait...
Infections
Health Canada
Recall
Contamination
Nasal Sprays
Apotex
Burkholderia Cepacia Complex
Labels
Life Brand
Apotex Customer Service

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news