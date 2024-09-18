Health Minister provides no evidence to support nicotine pouch restrictions

The federal government cannot back up its claims that flavoured nicotine pouch use amongst youth is growing and additional regulations are needed, according to federal documents.In March 2024, Health Minister Mark Holland said the government wanted to limit the flavours in nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs), which are products that help people quit smoking, such as gums, lozenges, sprays or nicotine pouches.Conservative MP Ron Liepert asked for proof to support Holland's claim. He wanted to know what studies Health Canada had done on how these limits would affect people..New regulations cause nicotine pouch shortage across Canada.The government must answer questions within 45 days. Answers are tabled through the House of Commons, so Liepert received his answer on Monday when it reconvened for the fall session. Holland's answer was written before the new regulations came out.In the answer, Holland did not provide evidence for Health Canada's plan to restrict nicotine pouches further. It said they are examining many sources of information as they decide what to do."Mr. Speaker, as outlined in the notice of intent, found at https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/drugs-health-products/natural-non-prescription/notice-intent-address-risks-youth-appeal-access-nicotine-replacement-therapies.html and published by the department on March 20, 2024, Health Canada is considering legislative and regulatory mechanisms to address access and potential youth appeal of nicotine replacement therapies, or NRTs," wrote Holland."New requirements, such as but not limited to specific requirements for labelling and packaging, as well as restrictions related to colours, flavours, advertising and place of sale, are being considered.""Health Canada is considering many sources of input as it continues to develop a proposed path forward, such as, for example, the publicly available information below," wrote Holland."Please note that information on sources of input related to regulatory mechanisms will be published as part of a regulatory impact analysis statement along with any regulatory measures in the Canada Gazette, where appropriate.".IN-DEPTH: Sweden leads Europe in reducing smoking with nicotine pouches.Holland pointed to some public information, like a notice in the Canada Gazette from June 2021. He also mentioned a survey about tobacco and nicotine use from 2022.However, the answer did not include any specific studies done by Health Canada on how limiting NRT flavours would affect people.Starting August 28, nicotine pouches will only be available behind pharmacy counters, and flavours, advertising, and packaging will be restricted.Health Minister Mark Holland says the measures aim to protect youth from nicotine addiction. However, the new regulations only target nicotine pouches and not other NRTs..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.