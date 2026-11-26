CALGARY — Officials from Alberta's health care system have provided an update on the victims of last month's disaster at CFB Wainwright that claimed the lives of five soldiers.At a press conference in Edmonton Thursday, health officials confirmed that 22 soldiers remain in hospital, and seven of those are still in critical condition. They also confirmed that all those in the hospital are awake and aware.Despite confirming that many of the injuries suffered remain extremely critical, the confirmation that all those in hospital are awake will provide some relief to many of the families of those injured.Due to confidentiality reasons, the officials were not able to provide any specific details about the kind of injuries sustained, other than the fact that they are all mainly burn-related.In addition to the update regarding the soldiers, the officials heaped praise on the Alberta healthcare system and those who responded so quickly and efficiently in the hours, days, and weeks after the incident."Thank you doesn’t even begin to express our gratitude for your heroic actions and in the weeks that have followed," said Dr. Sayeh Zielke, the interim CEO for Acute Care Alberta."Our system held under pressure, not because of any one hospital or one team but because hundreds of people across Alberta pulled together in the same direction.” Zielke praised the actions of all those involved in responding to the incident, from doctors and nurses at Wainwright Hospital to those flown in from Ontario and Manitoba sent to assist those in Alberta."I am incredibly proud of every single person who stepped up in this crisis.” .UPDATED: Identities of four Armed Forces members killed in CFB Wainwright released; 19 soldiers in critical condition.Michael Suddes, the interim COO of the Edmonton Corridor for Alberta Health Services, also noted the hardship that those responding to this incident and caring for the injured have been through, saying that "these experiences can stay with responders, and we recognize the lasting impact that an event of this magnitude carries.""Not only for those who provided life-saving measures in the immediate minutes and hours of the incident, but the teams who continue to deliver critical care for weeks and months and years.”At the press conference, health officials also confirmed that the 22 soldiers who remain in hospital are hospitalized primarily in Alberta, where 19 soldiers remain, but some are hospitalized in British Columbia and Ontario as well.The investigation into the cause of the fire that caused this mass casualty incident is still ongoing, with the most recent update from the Canadian Armed Forces being that the fire spread rapidly due to a fast-moving windstorm.The wind reportedly blew the brush fire onto soldiers conducting live-fire exercises, killing four soldiers immediately, with another succumbing to his injuries later while in hospital.Of those soldiers who remain in hospital, especially those who are still in critical condition, it is like that they will suffer life-altering injuries.Military officials have maintained that supporting those injured in this incident while they remain in hospital and once they are hopefully discharged remains their "highest priority."