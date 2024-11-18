HELL ON WHEELS: Canada Post worker describes life inside the company

Around 55,000 Canada post workers are on strike just in time for the Christmas holidays and there’s no end in sight over the battle for better working conditions and fair wages. An anonymous source inside the company told the Western Standard the working environment at the Crown corporation is “repressive,” as supervisors are not hired for competence or leadership.“The leadership culture seems to be the worst of what diversity, equity and inclusion has to offer, absent of the elements one would typically see in leadership, like inspiration, competence, total ownership and demonstrable capabilities,” said the long-term union member.They said the most common visual of Canada Post supervisors is a “gaggle” of people standing around outside smoking next to non-smoking signs multiple times per day — angry, tattooed bullies who are completely incompetent and repugnant to observe.“Many of the employees’ tasks are repetitive and mundane, while management (fumbles through the day) mixing things up,” they said. “Most of the work is boring, but employees do it to feed their families, which is increasingly difficult with cost-of-living adjustments.”One of the main arguments Canada Post has for not increasing employee wages is “They’ve lost $1 billion — but that’s really not true,” said the union member. “It’s more accurate to say they have invested in new plants, equipment and vehicles. Capital cost investment is not a loss and shouldn’t provide the excuse to not value the employees with reasonable wage increases.”“The bottom-line opinion for me is that despite being deemed an essential service company, this is the most dysfunctional and poorly managed company I’ve ever worked for.”Few Canada Post workers are educated beyond the basics — with some exceptions, said the union member. “And whites are nearly the visible minority.”Outside of low morale, low wages, and poor working conditions at Canada Post, things aren’t looking good for Canadian retailers.Lorne James, a model train salesman in Ontario, told CBC he could lose $10,000 per day in online sales, based on the month-long postal strike he contended with in 2018. It ended in late November that year through back-to-work legislation, said CBC."Coming into our busy season, where we make a third of our sales over two months, to be held hostage ... it's unacceptable, and for a rural business like ours, it's not right," said James to CBC on Sunday.