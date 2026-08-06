High-risk offender arrested in Guelph hours after release from custody

CALGARY — A man identified by Guelph police as a high-risk offender was arrested again just hours after being released from custody Friday, after allegedly breaching the conditions of his probation.The Guelph Police Service said officers observed 37-year-old Medhani Yohans in the city's downtown core Friday afternoon, an area he was prohibited from entering under the terms of multiple probation orders.Police said Yohans had been released earlier that day from Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton.According to Guelph Today, this is the seventh time since 2023 that Yohans has been charged with breaching probation..He was arrested without incident and charged with nine counts of breaching probation. He remained in custody pending a scheduled court appearance.According to police, Yohans has been the subject of previous public safety notifications due to what they describe as a history of violent offences, including sexual assaults involving strangers.Police spokesperson Scott Tracey told Guelph Today officers had "planned to monitor Yohans following his release and were able to locate him" shortly after he allegedly violated his release conditions."This is why we issue public notifications," Tracey said, noting police have a responsibility to inform the public when individuals considered to pose an elevated risk are released into the community.The arrest marks the latest in a series of alleged probation breaches involving Yohans. In February, he was again taken into custody shortly after being released after police alleged he had violated the conditions of his probation.The allegations against Yohans have not been tested in court.