Canadian

High-risk offender arrested in Guelph hours after release from custody

A man previously identified by Guelph police as a high-risk offender was arrested again just hours after being released from custody
A man previously identified by Guelph police as a high-risk offender was arrested again just hours after being released from custodyX
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Guelph Police Service
Maplehurst Correctional Complex
Medhani Yohans
Scott Tracey
Breaching probation
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