High school in Quebec bring in Drag Queens to 'celebrate pride month'

John Rennie high school, located in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, brought in Drag Queens "Uma and Selma Gahd" to participate in pride month activities. The event was put on earlier this month by the high school's Sexuality and Gender Alliance group (SAGA).Their "pride booth" has become an annual occurrence where students will sign their name on a poster to say that they "stand with pride." .In a post shared to Facebook, the high school gave a brief history and showed appreciation to the Drag performers and students. The school asked for readers to take time to spread the love. Ryan Sauvé, who performs as "Uma Gahd," competed in the fifth season of "Canada's Drag Race" before getting eliminated in the season's sixth episode. Suavé, along with their partner Selma, created their production company "House of Gahd," in 2015 and often appear in shows and events. .The Western Standard has reached out to the school for comment but no one answered the phone.