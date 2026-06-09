Canadian

High school in Quebec bring in Drag Queens to 'celebrate pride month'

John Rennie high school in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, brought in Drag Queens "Uma and Selma Gahd" in to "celebrate pride month" with students.
John Rennie high school brings in Drag Queens for pride month
John Rennie high school brings in Drag Queens for pride month
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Pride Month
Drag Queens
Pointe-Claire,Quebec
John Rennie high school
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Western Standard
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