Canadian

'His elbows have mysteriously gone missing': Poilievre slams Carney over handling of US negotiations

Carney said Canada would be dropping tariffs on American goods covered by CUSMA.
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Pierre Poilievre
Donald Trump, Mark Carney, and Pierre PoilievreIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Poilievre
Trump
Poilievre announcement shows difference between Conservative and Liberal methods
Carney

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news