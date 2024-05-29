HOLY CRAP: North Korea accused of bombarding South with balloon loads of excrement

It’s a war of words. A real bulls--t battle.That’s because North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is being accused of bombarding his southern neighbours with more than 150 balloons full of excrement in response to a propaganda blitz.The bombastic projectiles landed on the city streets of Seoul and other municipalities at rush hour, halting traffic and provoking curious gazes from onlookers.The fallen balloons appeared to have been carrying various items of garbage, including plastic bottles, batteries, shoe parts and what is believed to be feces, according to a statement from the joint chiefs of staff of the South Korean military..“These acts by North Korea clearly violate international law and seriously threaten our people’s safety,”Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.The South Korean military’s explosives ordnance unit and chemical and biological warfare response team were deployed to inspect and collect the objects.“These acts by North Korea clearly violate international law and seriously threaten our people’s safety,” the JCS said, according to Yonhap. “We sternly warn North Korea to immediately stop these inhumane and vulgar acts.”The balloons were reportedly sent in response to propaganda leaflets sent from the South criticizing the Kim dynasty and urging northerners to rise up against him. They have also sent USB memory sticks of K-pop music videos, which are banned in the North..During the COVID-19 pandemic, activists in the South clashed with police as they launched helium-filled balloons across the border containing masks, over-the-counter painkillers and and vitamin C tablets, as well as booklets celebrating life in the wealthy, democratic South. The packages also included hundreds of USB sticks containing videos of US Congress members denouncing North Korea’s human rights record.The use of propaganda balloons has long been a source of tension between North Korea and South Korea, which are technically at war since their 1950-1953 conflict ended in an armistice agreement but not a peace treaty.