HOLY SMOKES: Snoop Dogg says he is giving up pot

American rapper Snoop Dogg said he has decided to give up smoking cannabis after much consideration and conversations with his family. “Please respect my privacy at this time,” said Dogg in a Thursday statement..TalkTV host Piers Morgan admitted he was surprised by Dogg giving up cannabis. “BREAKING: Huge moment in cultural history,” said Morgan. .Influencer Fight League media host Lil Joey argued Dogg was being crazy. “The world is ending; @wizkhalifa save us,” said Joey. .This comes after Dogg confirmed in May he was looking at competing against Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds’ bid to buy the Ottawa Senators. READ MORE: HIGH ON HOCKEY: Snoop Dogg joins group bidding to buy Ottawa SenatorsHe joined a group headed by American entrepreneur Neko Sparks that hopes to buy the Senators. Sparks announced his bid in January and has since added a dozen people to join his team to buy it and make history as the first black owner in the National Hockey League.