House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increase

The House of Commons voted 205-119 against the Conservatives’ motion to scrap the carbon tax hike taking effect on April 1. The vote was split along party lines, with the Liberal, Bloc Quebecois, NDP, Greens, and most Independent MPs voting against it. However, the Conservatives and Independent MP Kevin Vuong (Spadina-Fort York, ON) voted for it. “I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus in a Wednesday speech in the House of Commons. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre requested an emergency debate about the carbon tax increase on Sunday. READ MORE: Poilievre calls for emergency debate about carbon tax hike“Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau are increasing the carbon tax by 23% on April 1,” said Poilievre. “This tax hike on Canadians will make gas, groceries and home heating more expensive and the Liberal cost of living crisis worse.”.Poilievre said on Wednesday he will bring a non-confidence motion against Trudeau to call an election over the carbon tax hike. READ MORE: WATCH: Poilievre says Conservatives to bring non-confidence motion over carbon tax“And in that carbon tax election, there will be a very simple choice,” he said. .On the one hand, he said people will have the NDP and Liberals who will take their money, punish their work, tax their food, double housing costs and unleash crime and chaos in communities. However, he pointed out the Conservatives will axe the carbon tax, build homes, fix the budget and stop crime.