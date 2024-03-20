Canadian

House of Commons votes down motion on carbon tax increase

Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus said the carbon tax motion has been defeated.
Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus said the carbon tax motion has been defeated. Courtesy ParlVu
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Carbon Tax
Cdnpoli
Motion
Liberals
Conservatives
Pierre Poilievre
Bloc Quebecois
Kevin Vuong
Greg Fergus
Non-Confidence Vote

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news