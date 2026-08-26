Housing affordability improved in July from June

Declining prices and a modest drop in borrowing costs reduced the income buyers needed to qualify for mortgages in July from June in 10 of 13 markets in Canada, with Vancouver buyers enjoying the largest drop in house prices, according to a report from Ratehub.ca.

It’s a notable change from June, when affordability worsened in 11 of the 13 markets analyzed by Ratehub.ca.

In July, softer home prices were enough to lower the income needed to qualify in most of the cities studied, said Jamie David, vice-president of mortgages.

“The report illustrates how changing mortgage rates, stress test rates and real estate prices are impacting the income needed to buy a home, as well as the corresponding monthly mortgage payments,” he said. “Ratehub.ca calculates the income buyers need to qualify based on the average-priced home in each market, allowing us to track how changes in home prices and mortgage rates affect affordability month-over-month.”

Vancouver saw the average home price fall by $10,300, followed by Hamilton with a $7,600 decline and in Regina, a decline of $6,600, with Toronto ($6,200), Winnipeg ($6,200) and Montréal ($6,100) rounding out the markets with home price reductions of $6,000 or more.