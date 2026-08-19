Housing in recovery mode but still room to grow

CALGARY — Homes sales in Canada edged up 0.5% in July, the fourth consecutive month of increases, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association.

It signals a recovery is underway in the Canadian housing market, says Robert Hogue, assistant chief economist at RBC Economics.

“It increasingly appears that home values have already hit their cyclical bottom,” says Hogue in a report.

“The national aggregate MLS Home Price Index increased for a second time month-over-month and such back-to-back advances haven’t been seen since early 2024.”

Inventories of homes for sale across Canada have stabilized, says Hogue.

“Even in Ontario and BC where inventories had accumulated rapidly in the past three years and has helped to put a floor under prices. Supply is generally better balanced with demand,” he says, adding “while more buyers have entered the market, fewer sellers have listed properties.”

“The market’s recent winning streak is encouraging, but the reality is that it’s still generally soft. The rate of improvement is incremental.”

According to the CREA report, home sales are on track to reach 457,500 this year, but July’s sales were 12% below the 10-year average.

“It would take about two and a half years to return to the average activity level at the pace of advance in the last two months.” says Hogue. “This isn’t a fast track to recovery to say the least. but we think there’s room for the market turnaround to accelerate a bit as confidence rebuilds.”