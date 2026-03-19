How the Bank of Canada rate hold affects mortgages and housing; what's ahead in 2026

The Bank of Canada’s rate hold on Wednesday will have marginal effect on mortgages and real estate, says Penelope Graham of Rate.hub.ca

“The bank of has indicated it’s on standby, as it monitors how the conflict in the Middle East impacts Canadian growth and inflation,” says Graham.

“The latter is of particular focus, as the bank anticipates that inflation risks will increase in the near future, in tandem with higher energy prices. Overall, policymakers have indicated that it’s ‘too early’ to respond to this new geopolitical pressure, but the possibility of rate hikes is very much back on the table, along with the risk of Canadian stagflation, as jobs and GDP data continue to sag.”



No movement on variable rate mortgage

“While a prolonged rate hold means zero relief for home shoppers holding out for lower rates, those who already have floating-rate mortgages will continue to benefit from continued stability,” says Graham. “Depending on the type of variable-rate mortgage you have, neither your monthly payment, nor the portion of that payment that services interest, will change."