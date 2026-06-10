'I don’t spy on MPs': Poilievre responds after Tory MP Caputo caught shopping online

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre brushed off questions Wednesday after being asked about Conservative MP Frank Caputo spending much of Question Period browsing boots on his mobile phone in the House of Commons.Asked about the incident by the Western Standard following Question Period, Poilievre responded: “I don’t spy on my MPs.... maybe you do”The Western Standard observed Caputo, the Conservatives’ shadow minister for public safety, browsing and shopping for boots on his mobile phone for approximately 45 minutes during Tuesday's Question Period. The duration was timed from the public gallery using a phone clock.Question Period is the primary daily forum in the House of Commons where opposition parties question the government on its policies, spending and decisions.The observation occurred during Tuesday’s proceedings while MPs were questioning the government on national issues before the chamber.Poilievre did not otherwise comment on the matter.A request for comment was sent to Caputo, MP for Kamloops—Thompson—Nicola and had not been returned by publication time.