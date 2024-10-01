Illegal nicotine pouches thrive in Minister Holland’s backyard

Health Minister Mark Holland's attempt to limit access to nicotine pouches appears to be backfiring. Rights4Vapers, a group that supports vaping and other smoking cessation products, said it is now easier to buy illegal pouches than legal ones.In August, Holland ordered that Zonnic, the only legal nicotine pouch in Canada, could only be sold in pharmacies. Holland wanted to make it harder for people to get these products..But Rights4Vapers said this has made things worse.They found illegal nicotine pouches for sale near Holland's own MP office in Ajax, Ontario."This summer, Minister Holland decided to 'crack down' on the only licensed nicotine pouch in Canada, Zonnic, by limiting its sale to pharmacies. In doing so, he has made it more difficult for Canadians who smoke to have access to a product that can help them quit," said Maria Papaioannoy, spokesperson for Rights4Vapers."It's as if he was thinking that he could control innovation.".Health Minister provides no evidence to support nicotine pouch restrictions.Rights4Vapers said Holland's decision will push more people to buy illegal pouches.These pouches often have more nicotine and may not be safe.Rights4Vapers wants people to have more ways to quit smoking.They say nicotine pouches and vaping can help.But Holland's new rules make it harder to get these products legally."We don't care how a Canadian who smokes quits. It could be vaping, or it could be with nicotine pouches. What we do care about is access to these products. Minister Holland has decided that he knows best how and where someone should quit smoking," said Papaioannoy."This is hubris of the highest order."The group believes Holland is too focused on fighting big tobacco companies and this is getting in the way of helping people quit smoking.Rights4Vapers wants Holland to talk to smokers about what helps them quit, as banning effective products is not the answer..IN-DEPTH: Sweden leads Europe in reducing smoking with nicotine pouches