'I'M SORRY, CANADA:' Harry says he was 'under duress,' causing him to wear a Dodgers hat

Prince Harry has apologized to Canadians after wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers hat during Game 4 of the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.The Blue Jays, Canada’s only Major League Baseball team, faced off against the Dodgers in Los Angeles on October 28. Images of Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, in the crowd spread quickly on social media, drawing criticism from some Canadian fans who felt the royal should have shown support for the home team..In an interview with CTV News, Harry said he wore the Dodgers cap after being invited to the game by the team’s owner and believed it was “the polite thing to do.”“Firstly, I would like to apologize to Canada for wearing it,” he said. “Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice.”Harry then switched to a Blue Jays cap during the interview, adding, “I’m going to wear this from now on.”.The prince joked about his thinning hair and said the bright stadium lights made any hat welcome. He also said he was cheering for the Blue Jays in later games, a stance he admitted could cause “trouble back home in Los Angeles.”The gesture drew mixed reactions online. Some Canadians said the apology was a good-natured moment, while others questioned whether members of the royal family should show more symbolic loyalty to Commonwealth countries.Harry and Markle have lived in Los Angeles since 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. Before the move, reports suggested the couple had also considered settling in Vancouver..Markle, who was born in L.A., lived in Toronto while filming Suits. The pair made their first public appearance together at the 2017 Invictus Games in the city, an event founded by Harry to support wounded veterans.Their connections to Canada, both personal and through the monarchy, have long made them figures of interest among Canadian royal watchers.While the Blue Jays fell short of their first World Series title in three decades, Harry’s apology provided a moment of humour for fans still processing the loss.“I was just trying to be polite,” he said. “But I’ve learned my lesson. Go Jays.”