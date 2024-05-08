Immigration minister introduces open work permits to temporary workers in Manitoba

Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Minister Marc Miller said a number of post-graduation work permit holders in Manitoba will see their work permits expire in 2024. To address this challenge, Miller said he is prepared to introduce a public policy to facilitate the issuance of time-limited open work permits to nomination-ready temporary workers employed in Manitoba whose documents will expire in 2024. “Within two years, it is expected that eligible foreign nationals will receive an official nomination from Manitoba and eventually become permanent residents through the PNP (Provincial Nominee Program),” said Miller in a Tuesday letter to Manitoba Immigration and Labour Minister Malaya Marcelino..Miller said the particular terms of the policy will be articulated in a letter of intent to be shared by his officials in the near future. He added the letter will include stipulations to support this move, including a performance reporting schedule. With the implementation of this measure, he said it “will have a direct and positive impact on prospective nominees by maintaining their authorization to work in Manitoba as their PNP applications are processed.” In the long term, he pointed out this measure will contribute to Manitoba’s diverse skilled labour workforce as these temporary residents go on to permanent residency. Miller concluded by saying he looks forward to meeting Marcelino at the Forum of Ministers Responsible for Immigration on Friday. “This will be a good opportunity for multilateral conversations with you and other provincial and territorial partners to discuss shared interests and advance our immigration priorities,” he said. “I welcome further opportunities to work with you to advance our shared objectives.” Miller said in an interview on NPR on April 27 his government has “made a conscious decision to be an open country.” READ MORE: Immigration minister says Canada has ‘no choice’ but to be ‘an open country’ to foreignersLast year, Canada accepted 471,550 immigrants in addition to 982,880 foreign students and 766,520 temporary foreign workers.He said illegal immigration was a minor issue because Canada was surrounded by oceans, the United States and the Arctic.