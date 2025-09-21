Imperial Tobacco urges Ottawa to crack down on illicit nicotine products in federal review

Imperial Tobacco Canada is calling on Ottawa to use its ongoing review of the Tobacco and Vaping Products Act (TVPA) to tighten enforcement against the growing illicit market for tobacco, vaping products, and nicotine pouches.

In a submission to the government’s third legislative review of the TVPA, the company warned that weak enforcement and poor coordination between provinces are fuelling the spread of illegal products, which it says now make up a significant share of the market.