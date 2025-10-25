IN-DEPTH: Carney's low Question Period attendance continues as he jets off to Asia

Prime Minister Mark Carney left Ottawa on Friday for a nine-day visit to Asia, beginning a diplomatic mission that will take him through Malaysia, Singapore, and South Korea.His trip follows a month of questions about his level of participation in the House of Commons, where attendance at Question Period is often regarded as a barometer of prime-ministerial engagement.Since Parliament resumed sitting this fall, Carney has been present for eight of twenty-three Question Periods. This gives him an attendance rate of roughly 35%. The confirmed dates of attendance are September 15, 17, 24 and October 1, 2, 8, 9, and 22. On two of those occasions he answered questions directly from opposition leaders; on the remaining days he was in the chamber but did not speak.Question Period is held on most weekdays when the House is sitting. The forty-five-minute session allows members of Parliament to question the government on current issues, and although the Prime Minister is not required to attend every day, frequency of participation has long been seen as a symbol of accessibility and accountability..Comparison with Past Prime MinistersHistorical comparisons show that Carney’s attendance rate sits below that of Justin Trudeau during his early months in office and is slightly lower than Stephen Harper’s average over a comparable period.Data compiled from parliamentary records and independent studies show that Trudeau attended approximately 44% of Question Periods during his first year as Prime Minister, while Harper’s rate was about 37%.Harper’s attendance fluctuated throughout his tenure, often appearing once or twice per week, particularly on days with major announcements. A 2014 media review recorded his absence from roughly 63% of Question Periods that year. Trudeau’s attendance began higher but decreased modestly in later years as his travel commitments expanded. Both leaders balanced the demands of foreign travel and parliamentary accountability, a pattern that Carney now appears to continue.Carney’s 35% record is therefore consistent with the lower end of historical norms for a Canadian prime minister managing an active international agenda..Focus on International EngagementThe Prime Minister’s current Asia tour reflects the government’s emphasis on broadening trade and diplomatic ties in the Indo-Pacific region. His first stop is Kuala Lumpur for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, where discussions will centre on trade, security, and regional cooperation. He will then travel to Singapore for meetings with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and business leaders focused on investment and digital-economy collaboration. The trip concludes in Gyeongju, South Korea, where Carney will attend a gathering of Asia-Pacific economic leaders and visit the Hanwha Ocean shipyard, one of the firms bidding on a major Canadian naval contract.This trip follows a year marked by extensive international travel. Earlier reviews of government flight data show that Carney’s overseas missions since taking office have consumed an estimated 800,000 litres of jet fuel, with total emissions of about 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from fuel use alone. When broader climate impacts such as contrails are considered, the figure rises to roughly 3,800 tonnes CO₂-equivalent. His first-year fuel consumption was about 50% higher than Trudeau’s and nearly 200% higher than Harper’s during comparable early periods.The data indicate that Carney has prioritized direct, in-person diplomacy during his first year as Prime Minister, even as environmental analysts note the tension between Canada’s climate goals and the carbon footprint of global travel..Question Period as a Measure of AccountabilityAttendance at Question Period serves both symbolic and practical purposes. It is a venue where the Prime Minister may respond to the Leader of the Opposition and other party heads, allowing Canadians to witness exchanges on policy and accountability. While ministers routinely answer on behalf of the government, prime-ministerial appearances attract heightened attention from both Parliament and the press gallery.In recent years, the evolution of global diplomacy and digital communication has prompted debate over how often a prime minister should be physically present in the Commons.No formal rule establishes a minimum, but the convention of appearing two to four times per week remains common. Attendance rates are influenced by foreign travel schedules, domestic tours, and major legislative events.Carney’s pattern of attending roughly one-third of Question Periods aligns with the practices of leaders who dedicate substantial time to international relations. The data also reflect a broader shift in expectations since the early 2000s, when attendance rates for sitting prime ministers averaged between 35% and 45% across parliamentary sessions..Balancing International Travel and Domestic PresenceCarney’s itinerary has included stops in Paris, London, Washington, Rome, Brussels, The Hague, Kyiv, Berlin, Riga, Mexico City, New York, and Sharm El-Sheikh. His October journey to Egypt for a Gaza peace summit was the longest and most fuel-intensive leg, accounting for about 159,000 litres of jet fuel at an estimated cost of US $95,000.The Prime Minister’s Office has stated that such travel is consistent with Canada’s commitments as a G7 and NATO member. Observers note that Carney’s focus on high-level diplomacy mirrors trends seen among leaders of other industrialized nations, where extensive travel schedules often limit parliamentary attendance.Nonetheless, the contrast between his active international calendar and limited Commons presence highlights a recurring challenge for Canadian prime ministers: reconciling global engagement with domestic accountability. Critics of frequent travel argue that modern teleconferencing could reduce costs and emissions while maintaining diplomatic contact, whereas supporters contend that face-to-face diplomacy remains essential for advancing Canadian interests abroad..Context Based on current records, Carney’s attendance stands at 35%, compared with Trudeau’s 44% and Harper’s 37%. While the figures differ modestly, they point to a broader continuity in how modern prime ministers balance their responsibilities. Question Period attendance has become as much a reflection of scheduling logistics as of political will.Carney’s ongoing challenge will be to maintain public accountability while pursuing the international objectives that have defined his first year in office. His performance in both arenas will likely shape how his early tenure is judged, as Canadians measure not only the results of his diplomacy abroad but also his visibility and responsiveness at home.