Canadian

Indian envoy praises Harper-era immigration, criticizes Liberal approach

Dinesh Patnaik, High Commissioner of India in Ottawa
Dinesh Patnaik, High Commissioner of India in OttawaWestern Standard - YouTube
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Jason Kenney
Immigration
India
Canpoli
India's High Commissioner to Canada
India Canada relations
Dinesh Patnaik
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Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news