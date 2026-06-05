Indian 'idol immersions' could harm Canadian ecosystems

Videos have been going around all-over social media over Ganpati idol immersions, much recently being submerged in Canadian lakes around areas in Ontario and British Columbia. "Idol immersion" refers to the practice of submerging religious idols in rivers, lakes, or oceans after festivals, most notably during Ganesh Chaturthi and Durga Puja.Concerns are growing over the environmental factors as the idols are made with harsh materials which can harm aquatic life, produce solid waste and debris, and cause organic pollution and eutrophication.Canada possesses approximately one of the world's largest freshwater reserves and relies heavily on rivers, lakes, and watersheds for drinking water, recreation, fisheries, tourism, and ecosystem services..According to Environment Canada, freshwater habitats are already under pressure from pollution, habitat degradation, invasive species, and climate change. They emphasize the importance of cumulative impacts, as many small sources of pollution can collectively affect aquatic ecosystems.Traditional idols are often painted with pigments containing lead, chromium, mercury, cadmium, and zinc. When submerged in water, these paints gradually break down, releasing contaminants into the surrounding water and lakebed sediments.Studies have documented increases in heavy metal concentrations, biological oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and other indicators of aquatic pollution following idol immersion events.For comparison, studies conducted on the Ganges River in India — one of the world's most polluted major rivers — have found that idol immersion contributes to overall pollution levels. However, it is only one of several sources of contamination, alongside untreated sewage from cities and towns, industrial wastewater from factories, and agricultural runoff containing fertilizers and pesticides..The immersion of idols can affect aquatic organisms through both physical and chemical pathways.As plaster, clay particles, paint flakes, and decorative materials disperse into the water, turbidity increases. Murkier water blocks sunlight from reaching underwater plants and algae.This can reduce photosynthesis, reduce oxygen intake for wildlife, and decline growth of aquatic vegetation.Young fish and eggs are especially vulnerable, as many Canadian fish species, including trout and salmon, lay eggs in gravel beds. Fine sediments from dissolved idols can settle over spawning areas, reducing oxygen flow and increasing egg mortality..The idols do also include common waste materials such as: Plaster of Paris (POP), plastic ornaments, Styrofoam decorations, synthetic fabrics, glitter and metallic foils, metal rods and frames, adhesives, and resin coatings.A key distinction is that traditional unfired clay idols made with natural dyes pose substantially lower environmental risks than modern idols containing synthetic paints, plaster of Paris, plastics, and metal components.Concerns remain about the materials entering freshwater ecosystems. Paints, plaster, plastics, and other non-biodegradable components can contribute to localized water quality issues, particularly in smaller lakes and slow-moving waterways.