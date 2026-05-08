Indigenous services minister accuses Conservatives of spreading “misinformation” on property rights

OTTAWA — The federal Minister of Indigenous Services Mandy Gull-Masty accused Conservatives on Friday of spreading misinformation about Indigenous land rights and property ownership amid growing political debate surrounding the Cowichan Tribes court ruling in British Columbia.Speaking at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Gull-Masty was asked by the Western Standard about whether — in light of the ongoing tensions over DRIPA in BC — the federal government had any concerns over its own UNDRIP inspired legislation passed in 2021.“This is something that I’m watching and keeping my eye on,” Gull-Masty said, describing the issue as “a very complex conversation.” Gull-Masty then appeared to pivot towards the tangentially related issue of private property rights in wake of the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada decision in August 2025 — a major talking point for Conservative MPs in the House of Commons in recent weeks. The Cowichan Tribes ruling has sparked political debate in recent weeks after Conservatives warned it could create uncertainty around private property rights in parts of British Columbia..Gull-Masty pushed back on claims that indigenous title and private ownership cannot coexist.“The misinformation of thinking that land ownership and property rights have not co-existed… is not something that’s helpful,” she said. She argued First Nations are seeking co-operation rather than conflict over land issues.“I believe that First Nations are here to help,” Gull-Masty said. “I believe that First Nations want to make sure that we work together with harmony.” When asked directly who she believed was spreading misinformation about the ruling, Gull-Masty pointed to Conservatives.“Well clearly the Conservatives say that,” she responded, while referencing recent comments made by opposition MPs regarding the Cowichan decision. The minister also defended the federal government’s broader reconciliation efforts, saying Ottawa remains committed to protecting property rights while working with Indigenous communities.“We are here to do the work of protecting property rights,” Gull-Masty said, adding that reconciliation also requires collaboration and relationship-building. The comments come as Conservatives formed a task force last month to press the Liberal government over the implications of the Cowichan ruling and private property rights in Canada.