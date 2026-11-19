OTTAWA — US tariffs have cost Canadian automakers over $7 billion, putting the future of domestic vehicle manufacturing in jeopardy as the industry battles to stay competitive, says the head of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association.In an interview with the Western Standard on Tuesday, association president and CEO Brian Kingston said Canada's auto industry can't survive at its current scale without access to the US market.The auto industry is under enormous pressure because of the US tariffs currently in place. The total tariff bill on the Canadian auto manufacturers is well over $7 billion, according to Kingston.."Manufacturers are looking for a way to keep on going, to keep on building the 1.3 million vehicles a year in the face of those challenges."His comments come as Stellantis is under pressure from Ottawa over its plan to sell the idle Brampton assembly plant to Canadian defense company Roshel.The automaker entered into an agreement to sell the facility on Nov. 9, prompting Industry Minister Mélanie Joly to threaten legal action over federal funds previously made available to support vehicle production in Canada..WATCH: Joly highlights Honda funding while pressing Stellantis on Brampton.Ottawa and Queen's Park have since offered additional support in hopes of preventing the sale and preserving the plant for future use in the auto industry.Kingston said the problems facing Canadian manufacturers go way beyond any one facility."Look at the basis of this industry, and it's been that way since the Auto Pact essentially, so we're talking over 60 years.""We've integrated our market with the US, and that simply means that 90% of the vehicles that we build here go to the US."Kingston says Canada's domestic market (which buys around 200k vehicles a year) simply can't support the country's current level of plant output without exports."Regardless of what they're building in this country, they need US access, or it simply doesn't make commercial sense.".He urged the federal government to go to the negotiating table and strike a trade deal that would restore access to the US market."That is the number one priority for all manufacturers," said Kingston.The tariffs are also affecting consumers.Kingston says the US tariffs on vehicles, vehicle parts, steel, and aluminum have added between $4k and $12k to the price of new vehicles."As we're in this integrated North American supply chain, when they impose tariffs on goods, the tariffs/taxes ultimately end up increasing the cost of production, and that means the consumer pays more."Despite all that, Kingston says Canadian vehicle sales are still pretty strong, with around 1.91 million expected to be sold this year."We're not seeing a big contraction in the market," he said."Overall, the market has been pretty solid despite all the challenges we're seeing."Kingston also warned against Ottawa's decision to permit a limited number of Chinese EVS into Canada under the new trade agreement..The US government has allowed an annual quota of 49,000 Chinese EVS at a reduced tariff rate."The 49,000 is a pretty small number when you look at it against total vehicle sales in Canada. It's about 3%," Kingston said."But it's one third of the EV market. So it's by no means insignificant."He said the quota is currently being used almost exclusively by Tesla (which builds its Model 3s in Shanghai) but anticipates that other Chinese automakers will start selling vehicles into Canada in the first half of 2027."The real question is, is this a Trojan horse for other Chinese vehicles?" he asked."We've seen that strategy in Europe, particularly in the UK Start with EVs, build up a dealership network, then bring in petrol cars, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids, which don't fall within the quota.".Kingston maintained that Chinese manufacturers operate under different environmental and labor standards and receive government subsidies, which makes it very difficult for Canadian manufacturers to compete."You can't compete with China as they're not on the same level of playing field," he said."We're handing market share to non-market actors."He also raised issues around cybersecurity and the information that would be collected by connected vehicles.Kingston referred to research into a Chinese-made Nio EV in Norway which found that 90% of the data collected by the vehicle was sent to servers in China."Do you want to go ahead and buy that vehicle and not have the slightest idea how your data is going to be used?" Kingston asked."China shouldn't get a free pass on that, and it's something that Canadians absolutely need to consider before they go out and buy any of those vehicles.".On EVs more generally, Kingston noted that Canada's transition is still constrained by affordability, the state of the charging infrastructure, and battery performance in cold weather."Canada's big and it's cold. People drive a lot, and they drive in the cold.""Until you get price parity, that will continue to be a problem for a huge number of households and families."Kingston said the focus should be on reducing emissions rather than on requiring consumers to buy a particular type of vehicle."You can't force EV sales as we don't know which technology is going to be the one that consumers are going to respond to."He said all the ways of getting about should remain available: hybrids, plug-in hybrids, more efficient petrol engines and fully electric vehicles."The objective shouldn't be on picking a particular technology. It should be about emissions reduction," said Kingston."Ultimately, for a consumer to switch to a new technology, it has to be cheaper; it's got to be better. And we haven't achieved that yet with electrification."