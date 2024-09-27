Introducing the new West Coast Standard

We're growing. Today, we are launching the West Coast Standard, a strong and independent local source of news and opinion for British Columbians.
The WCS will be the regional daily publication of the Western Standard in British Columbia with the full support of our national team based in the Calgary Headquarters.
Based in Vancouver, the WCS will be led by its first Managing Editor, Jarryd Jäger, who has done excellent work as a Western Standard reporter since August.
Everyone with a Western Standard membership will have full access to all West Coast Standard content.
Everyone wanting to receive the daily morning WCS newsletter can sign up here.
British Columbians — like all Westerners — desperately need local independent media right now. All of BC's major newspapers — The Province, the Vancouver Sun, and the Victoria Times Colonist — are all owned by a large American hedge fund and run out of Toronto. And nearly every single journalist currently employed in BC receives between 50% and 100% of their salary from the federal government.
The West Coast Standard is owned by Western Standard New Media Corp. and includes shareholders in BC. Our national headquarters in Calgary will support the work of our local BC journalists at the WCS.
This has been in the works for a long time, and with British Columbians headed to the polls in a month, we felt the time was right to pull the trigger.
I hope you'll support the new West Coast Standard by becoming a member today.
