Canadian

Iranian ex-VP’s son won Canadian military contracts during CSIS missile probe

Mohammad-Reza Ghafouri-Fard
Mohammad-Reza Ghafouri-Fard Iran International
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Iran
Iranian Government
Csis
Canadian Forces
Canpoli
IRGC
Iranian
IRGC Canada
Sal Ghafouri
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