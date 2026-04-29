Canadian

IRGC-linked Iranian football chief sent back after landing in Canada

The protest had easily over 100,000 supporters gathered
The protest had easily over 100,000 supporters gatheredPhoto credit: Jeremy Borg
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Soccer
Football
Leo Housakos
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
Melissa Lantsman
Fifa
Canpoli
IRGC
Mehdi Taj
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