Canadian

Israeli ambassador says CBC'S Radio-Canada boycotted Hamas attack footage screening

Israeli Consul General Paul Hirschson
Israeli Consul General Paul HirschsonCourtesy Paul Hirschson
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Israel
Meetings
Emails
George Achi
Hamas
Radio-Canada
Paul Hirschson
Screenings
Invitations

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news