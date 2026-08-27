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‘It’s Lake Ontario’: Carney, Clinton reject Trump’s ‘Lake America’ order

Hillary Clinton at a 2007 confirmation hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee
Hillary Clinton at a 2007 confirmation hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee US Department of Defense
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Donald Trump
Melanie Joly
Mark Carney
Hilary Clinton
Clinton
Lake Ontario
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