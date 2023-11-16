James Topp handed severe reprimand, fined $4,000 for criticizing vaccine mandates

Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) warrant officer James Topp has been given a severe reprimand and a $4,000 fine for speaking out against vaccine mandates. “The impact of your conduct was significant,” said Office of the Chief Military Judge Judge Catherine Julie Deschenes at a Thursday hearing. “It would not be in public interest, and I cannot order an absolute discharge.”.Deschenes admitted she “must sentence you with something that sends a strong message.”Topp was slapped with two military court charges for opposing vaccine mandates in 2022. READ MORE: WATCH: Canadian Topp charged for public protests against vax mandatesHe was put on an unpaid administrative leave for standing against vaccine mandates while in uniform on two occasions. The Department of National Defence said he is “facing two charges under the National Defence Act Section 129, Conduct to the Prejudice of Good Order and Discipline, in relation to making public comments criticizing the Government of Canada policies.”Topp entered a guilty plea to the two military court charges on Tuesday. READ MORE: Former soldier James Topp pleads guilty to charges of criticizing vaccine mandates“Guilty,” he said. The maximum penalty he could have faced after pleading guilty to these charges was dismissal with disgrace. Deschenes acknowledged Topp was receiving these penalties because the charges against him were serious. He voiced his opposition to vaccine mandates in two videos he made while wearing his uniform..While he was receiving these punishments, Deschenes said he could rejoin the CAF because he has “a lot to offer.” However, the chief of defence staff has the final say in determining who can get back in.