Canadian

James Topp handed severe reprimand, fined $4,000 for criticizing vaccine mandates

James Topp
James Topp Courtesy Lee Harding/Western Standard
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Armed Forces
Vaccine Mandates
Fine
Charges
Guilt
Reprimand
Public Interest
James Topp
Uniform
Catherine Julie Deschenes

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news