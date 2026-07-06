Jeremy Hansen to leave role at Canadian Space Agency after historic Artemis II mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen has announced he will step away from his full-time role with the Canadian Space Agency this September, following more than three decades of military service and a landmark mission around the Moon aboard Artemis II.In a statement shared Monday, Hansen said the move marks "a significant next step" in his career after 32 years in the military and 17 years as a Canadian astronaut."This is far from a departure," Hansen wrote. "My commitment to seeing Canada thrive remains absolute."Rather than retiring from public service, Hansen said he will transition into a reservist role with the Royal Canadian Air Force, a position he described as a way to continue supporting Canada's growing space sector."To ensure continuity in this mission, the Royal Canadian Air Force is enabling my transition into a Reservist role," he said. "This unique position is a deliberate launchpad designed to leave the door open for creative, ongoing ways to support and enable the vital work happening in Canada with respect to space.".The announcement follows Hansen's historic participation in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to travel around the Moon since the Apollo era. The flight also made Hansen the first Canadian and the first non-American astronaut to venture beyond low Earth orbit. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency have described the mission as a major milestone in Canada's decades-long partnership in human spaceflight.Although Hansen will no longer serve as a full-time astronaut with the Canadian Space Agency, he indicated he intends to remain active in advancing Canada's interests in space exploration, technology and innovation."Our future depends on a fierce continuation of Canadian innovation and exploration in space," he wrote. "The technological breakthroughs and economic benefits born from this sector are vital for our country and the world, and I am as determined as ever to push that work forward."Hansen also thanked the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Space Agency, NASA, international partners and his family for their support throughout his career."The mission continues," he concluded.Hansen's transition comes at a time when Canada is expanding its role in international lunar exploration through the Artemis program, including the development of Canadarm3 for the planned lunar Gateway station. While he has not announced what specific responsibilities he will take on after September, his statement suggests he intends to remain closely involved in supporting Canada's space ambitions through his continued military service and future initiatives.