Jewish groups call out U of T professor who celebrated Israel attacks

Some Jewish organizations have written to the University of Toronto about pro-Palestine comments made by political science professor Uahikea Maile. “Professor Maile, on the very evening of the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7, characterized them as ‘anti-colonial resistance,’” said Hillel U of T, StandWithUs Canada, and Allied Voices for Israel in a letter to U of T. “That a professor at the University of Toronto would characterize the mass slaughter of innocent civilians — including Canadians and Americans — as resistance, at the very moment members of our campus community scrambled to find out if their loved ones were safe and alive, truly vile.”.The Jewish organizations said it “is obvious that Professor Maile, in the days and weeks following October 7, has not reflected and shifted this disturbing position.” During his appearance on the Red Nation Podcast on November 5, he doubled down on his views. “The breaking free of Gazans was an expression and a movement and a feeling of jubilation for that kind of freedom and liberation to actually occur under a intense, brutal, and murdersome Israeli occupation,” he said. “So in that jubilation, I was energized by what we might learn from this liberation struggle and at the same time, how might we stand in solidarity with Palestinians fighting for their freedom, for their liberation.” In response, they admitted they were unable to find the words to describe how heinous his words are. For Jewish U of T students, faculty, and staff and Israel-Hamas War victims, they said hearing a professor make these comments is “clearly a call to violence.” They said these comments are hate. Numerous students, faculty, and staff have approached them in fear of returning to their classrooms and campus because of his words. Because of this rhetoric, they said it leads to increased levels of antisemitism on campus, as Jewish students are scapegoated and held responsible for Israel’s actions. That is what they are seeing at U of T. The Jewish organizations concluded by urging U of T to act and hold Maile responsible for his comments. “This cannot be acceptable behaviour from a teacher who can influence students at this institution,” they said. This ordeal comes after Toronto Metropolitan University student Avi Franklin-Casseres said on October 16 he has deep concerns about the school’s lack of attention towards Jewish students amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. READ MORE: Jewish Toronto university student calls for school to support Israel“Numerous Jewish students, myself included, have been profoundly affected by the tragic terrorist events last Saturday,” said Franklin-Casseres. “It is distressing to witness the inadequate support for Jewish students' safety and the glaring omission of essential details in recent statements about the conflict in Israel.”Maile could not be reached for comment in time for publication.