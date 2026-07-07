Canadian

Jivani criticizes Liberal Multiculturalism Day policies

Jamil Jivani (far-right) attending local Canada Day celebration
Jamil Jivani (far-right) attending local Canada Day celebrationJamil Jivani on Instagram
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Jamil Jivani
Canada Day
Heritage Canada
Heritage
Canpoli
Multiculturalism
Multiculturalism In Canada
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Western Standard
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