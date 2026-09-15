Judge cites 'colonialism' in sentence for deadly crash

OTTAWA — An Ontario judge cited the effects of colonialism in allowing a First Nations man to avoid prison following a deadly crash that killed a 12-year-old girl, according to the National Post.Justice Gethin Edward sentenced the Six Nations man to two years of house arrest rather than the four-year prison sentence sought by the Crown, the Post reported.The crash killed the young girl and left her mother with serious, lasting injuries.Edward considered the man's indigenous background and the effects of colonialism as part of his sentencing analysis, concluding incarceration would interfere with efforts to reconnect with his culture.Both Edward and the offender are members of Six Nations of the Grand River, according to the Post.The decision relied in part on what are known as Gladue principles, which require Canadian courts to consider the circumstances of indigenous offenders when determining an appropriate sentence..Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code directs judges to consider reasonable sanctions other than imprisonment "for all offenders, with particular attention to the circumstances of Aboriginal offenders."The Supreme Court's 1999 Gladue decision established that those circumstances can include the effects of colonialism, residential schools, discrimination, poverty, addiction and other systemic factors.Those factors do not automatically eliminate imprisonment, but courts are required to consider how they may have affected an indigenous offender and whether alternatives to jail are appropriate.The Post reports that the Crown sought four years behind bars in the case.Edward instead concluded a prison sentence would undermine the offender's rehabilitation and efforts to regain his cultural connections.The case comes amid a broader debate over how Canadian courts apply Gladue principles to serious offences.Ontario courts have previously imposed conditional sentences in impaired-driving cases involving indigenous offenders after considering intergenerational trauma and other Gladue factors.In a 2024 Ontario case, for example, a judge imposed a 21-month conditional sentence for impaired driving causing bodily harm after considering the offender's guilty plea, sobriety and the effects of intergenerational trauma from residential schools.