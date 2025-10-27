Justice minister outlines new Liberal bail legislation

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser says the federal government’s new Bail and Sentencing Reform Act will make it harder for violent offenders to obtain bail and will impose tougher sentences for serious crimes.

Speaking in Victoria, Fraser said the bill includes more than 80 measures aimed at strengthening public safety and restoring confidence in the justice system.

He said the legislation was shaped through extensive collaboration with provincial governments, particularly British Columbia, which has been calling for stronger bail laws to address repeat and violent offenders.