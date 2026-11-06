Justin Trudeau joins Oxford University as distinguished fellow

OTTAWA — Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has joined Oxford University's Blavatnik School of Government as a distinguished fellow, taking on a new role at the British institution more than a year after leaving office.The university announced Friday that Trudeau will become a member of its World Leaders Circle, a network of former heads of government who work with students and researchers on public policy and political leadership.Trudeau, who served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 to 2025, is expected to visit Oxford later this month."We are delighted to welcome Justin Trudeau to the School as a Distinguished Fellow and member of our World Leaders Circle," said Ngaire Woods, dean of the Blavatnik School of Government.Woods said Trudeau brings a decade of experience in government and will give students an opportunity to hear directly from someone who has held political office."Our students are the public leaders of tomorrow, and the opportunity to learn directly from those who have navigated the complexities of government, and to engage in frank and thoughtful conversations about what makes leadership effective, is invaluable," she said..Trudeau said he looks forward to sharing his experience with future political leaders, particularly as governments face changes in technology and international relations."In the decade that I was Prime Minister, the world went through profound change both geopolitically and technologically, which fundamentally reshaped our world," Trudeau said.He pointed to artificial intelligence and declining public trust in democratic institutions among the challenges governments must confront."I look forward to contributing my experience, exchanging perspectives with fellow leaders, and engaging with the next generation of government and policy leaders," he added.The World Leaders Circle brings former heads of government into the school's research and educational activities. Its members include former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern..Oxford did not disclose whether Trudeau's new position is paid, how long he will serve, or how frequently he will participate in university activities.The appointment marks another public role for Trudeau since his departure from Canadian politics, this time working with an international group of former political leaders at one of Britain's best-known universities.