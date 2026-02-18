Kamloops First Nation finds no confirmed grave sites in latest survey

A press release from the office of the Chief of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., has stated that the most recent investigation at the Kamloops Residential School site shows "signatures that resemble burials" but no confirmed graves.The investigation, which the B.C. government pledged $12 million to in 2021, has yet to produce any concrete evidence of burials or gravesites.The investigation has used ground penetrating radar (GPR), LiDAR scanners, and dog teams to find evidence of gravesites at the Kamloops school site.The statement from the chief also mentions that "some areas were ruled out as burials, while others cannot confidently be ruled out.".The investigation, which began in 2021, is still yet to produce any physical evidence of burials or gravesites at the Kamloops school site.The use of ground-penetrating radar has been controversial, as the comment that it has found "signatures that resemble burials" is functionally meaningless, as GPR picks up any anomaly in the ground, such as rocks or tree roots.There have been calls for an actual excavation of the anomalies, but due to the sensitive nature of the site, exhumation is seemingly not on the table for the investigation.This press release, coming almost five years after the commencement of the investigation, seems to shed no new light on a situation that swept up the Canadian public during the summer of 2021 and the 'Every Child Matters' movement that was started in its aftermath.The press release also states that "no interviews will be given at this time," so further information around this situation will seemingly come out at the band's discretion.