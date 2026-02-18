Canadian

Kamloops First Nation finds no confirmed grave sites in latest survey

The Chief of the Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc band says the investigation at the Kamloops Residential School has found 'signatures that resemble burials', but no confirmed gravesites
Press release from office of the Chief of Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C.
