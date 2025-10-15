Canadian

Kelowna Airport system hacked with pro-Hamas displays causing flight delays

Kelowna Airport system hacked with pro-Hamas displays causing flight delays
Kelowna Airport system hacked with pro-Hamas displays causing flight delaysPhoto credit: Dahlia Kurtz/X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Kelowna
Hamas
Kelowna Airport

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news