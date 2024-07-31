Lantsman calls on feds to protect Canadians after attempted ISIS attack

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman has called on the Canadian government to take urgent action to stop increasing threats of violence and terrorism in Canada. This is because the RCMP had announced it had arrested two men who were planning to carry out a terrorist attack on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). “[Justin] Trudeau must immediately increase law enforcement efforts to protect our people, our institutions, and faith-based communities across Canada,” said Lantsman in a Wednesday statement. “On top of this, the Liberal Government must immediately reevaluate Canada’s terrorism threat assessment in the wake of this attempted terrorist attack and make the public aware of the results.” The RCMP said on Wednesday a father and son duo have been charged for alleged terrorist activities in the GTA. Records obtained by Global News show Canadian residents Ahmed and Mostafa Eldidi have been slapped with six terrorism charges. The Eldidis have been accused of plotting a terrorist attack to support ISIS, but no target has been specified. The RCMP said on its website a terrorist activity under the Criminal Code of Canada is recognized as an act or omission carried out for political, religious, or ideological reasons. Lantsman said Canadians deserve to know what the risk to Canada’s security is. Additionally, she said Trudeau must create the Anti-Hate Crime Task Force within the Integrated National Security Enforcement Teams to co-ordinate the protection of faith-based communities, remove red tape, and speed up access to the Security Infrastructure Program to protect communities at risk. While the Conservatives have been calling for these measures for months, she said Trudeau has failed to take any concrete actions. She added the attempted terrorist attack “is shocking and terrifying and shows that the rise in hate and violence must immediately be addressed.” “Common Sense Conservatives will continue to call on Trudeau to do more to combat terrorism and heinous crimes like this so Canadians can live in peace,” she said. This ordeal comes after an RCMP officer said in January convicted Toronto terrorist Rehab Dughmosh continues to express solidarity with ISIS and might commit another terrorist attack if she is let out now. READ MORE: Convicted Toronto terrorist vows to continue to support ISISThe Crown was in court requesting Dughmosh enter into a terrorism peace bond because of the RCMP’s concerns. RCMP officer Kevin Marques said Dughmosh informed her parole officer if she was not sent back to Syria, she will commit another terrorist attack. She was convicted by a jury in 2019 of terrorism charges for leaving Canada to attempt to join ISIS in Syria in 2016 and attacking a Canadian Tire in 2017.