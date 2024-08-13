Lantsman demands investigation into former CHRC head’s hiring

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said the Canadian government should open an investigation into how former Canadian Human Rights Commission chief commissioner Birju Dattani was hired into his position. Because Dattani was hired, Lantsman called the Canadian government “either grossly negligent or willfully blind.”“Canadians deserve to find out which one it is,” tweeted Lantsman on Monday. .Dattani said on Monday he had agreed to resign from his position over his anti-Israel remarks.READ MORE: Canadian Human Rights Commission head resigns over anti-Israel commentsHis resignation came before he started the job.However, he said he will “remain a steadfast believer in the Commission’s work, mandate, and its importance to our democracy.”After weeks of controversy, Lantsman said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government “have finally admitted what a simple Google search would have revealed long ago: Birju Dattani is unfit to serve as Canada’s human rights commissioner.” While Liberal MP Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, QC) and Justice Minister and Attorney General Arif Virani try to sweep this ordeal under the rug, she said Canadians will not be fooled. “Dattani’s past writings were easily discoverable with a simple Google search,” she said.“Either the political staff in the Trudeau Government failed to do such a rudimentary search, or they found that material and viewed the comments as not problematic.”The Conservatives said in June the Canadian government has appointed a person with a concerning record to lead the CHRC. READ MORE: Conservatives call for Canadian Human Rights Commission appointment to be investigatedMedia reports revealed Dattani participated in an anti-Israel protest following the death of a senior Hamas terrorist, shared a platform with radical extremists opposing Israel’s existence, and posted content comparing Israelis to Nazis. “This track record should immediately disqualify someone from being appointed to a government position, let alone being appointed to a position whose purpose is to defend human rights,” said the Conservatives.